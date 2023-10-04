Andar Ki Baat: The Hunt Is On

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar |

There are strong indications that Mumbai's police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar may be transferred. He was appointed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation led by Uddhav Thackeray, but the BJP-led coalition government decided to retain him. However, it also considerably reduced his clout by taking the unprecedented decision to create a special police commissioner's post and appointed Deven Bharti to it. Now, Bharti is effectively controlling the force. The government, it is learnt, is on the look out for a politically correct commissioner in view of the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha. It has already appointed Rashmi Shukla as the new director-general of police.

Good Sense Prevails...At Last

The English newspaper, about whose antics we have been updating in this column, appears to have finally decided to pay heed to our advice. It has reduced over 200 copies which it used to dispatch to a depot in SoBo. Which means there will be a reduction in 'raddi' and saving of precious foreign exchange involved in importing newsprint. Hope more good sense will prevail in the weeks to come...samajh gaye an?

A Brewing Affair

The close relationship between a senior police official and the wife of a prominent politician is being discussed in hushed tones in political circles. The official, who is known for his sartorial tastes, is originally from north India. He is popular in police circles. The lady in question is known to be artistically inclined and has a mind of her own. She is also known to be a visitor to the temple of a tantrik in central Mumbai. Some time ago, a deputy commissioner is believed to have had a crush on a high-flying lady journalist, but then their relationship soured for inexplicable reasons.

Get Into A Huddle

Two days ago, a secret meeting of urban naxals and Dalit activists was held in a school in Palghar district. A strategy for the Lok Sabha elections was discussed. What is interesting is that certain elements from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences were also present at the meeting which was spread over two days.

Another Great Divide

The reported split in the Godrej family is likely to be followed by a division in another business family. Rs1.75 lakh crore is likely to be split with Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir on one side and cousins Jamshyd and Smita Crishna on the other. Recently, two brothers controlling a conglomerate with pan-India presence decided to part ways. The forthcoming split in another business family with deep political connections is being speculated in closed circles.

Tailpiece

The Malegaon bomb blast case is proceeding at a slow pace. What is interesting is that two key persons had as many as 22 meetings in the past few months. In fact, the last meeting was held on Monday. Earlier, a now-retired IPS officer, who was steeped in one controversy or the other during his tenure, had evinced considerable interest in the litigation.

Compiled By S Balakrishnan

