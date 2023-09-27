Andar Ki Baat: Hot-Button Poll Issue |

The Congress is lobbying for a nationwide caste census. The BJP has been avoiding an announcement on this issue. However, because of the fear that this may become a big issue during the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 2024, the BJP may well agree to this demand. The RSS is also, it is believed, not averse to such a census since this will reveal the caste profile of Hindu samaj. It may be recalled that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been repeatedly declaring that the organisation is in favour of caste-based reservations in matters of education and government jobs. Also, the courts have dismissed petitions against caste census. Given this scenario, the BJP government may favour caste census if for nothing else than to deny the opposition a stick to beat it.

It’s A Tough Choice To Make

Sharad Pawar's repeated meetings with Gautam Adani is creating considerable consternation among partners of the INDIA alliance. It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi is particularly unhappy with Pawar because of his extremely close proximity to Adani. Gandhi has been very unsparing in his criticism of Adani and in that background he finds it very odd that Pawar is in constant touch with the controversial businessman. Indications are that the Congress may ask Pawar to stop his meetings with Adani or pull out of the 28-party opposition alliance before it is too late. Meanwhile, Pawar is finding himself with hardly any MLAs since almost all of them have joined the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar. Indications are that the Election Commission in all probability will rule in favour of Pawar Jr.

Under Clouds Of Suspicion

A serious situation is prevailing within the Mumbai police force. The Habib Trust had given it five audio clips in which a businessman can be heard claiming about his close links with Don Dawood Ibrahim and his principal aide Chhota Shakeel. Yet the cops did not initiate a serious inquiry. In fact, the Trust has accused the police officer concerned of non-application of mind. In the past, the home department had summarily expelled those with links to the underworld. However, there was no effort to nab the businessman concerned in the case of Habib Trust. The Trust had to move the Bombay High Court to get the Mumbai cops to investigate. The question being asked is whether the city force still has D-company's moles within?

All Is Not Lost Yet

Even though everybody has almost given up on Byju's, insiders in the edtech industry are optimistic of the company bouncing back. They basically pin their hopes on the company's new CEO Arjun Mohan, who is believed to be an incorrigible go-getter. The company is beginning to be more focussed now than before. Mohan is expected to concentrate on the core strengths of the company, which are believed to be intact despite the adverse trade winds.The company was started by Byju Raveendran who had no business background. He created a behemoth from scratch with the help of his sharp-brained wife Divya Gokulnath. It is learnt that a senior BJP leader from Kerala is helping the company from behind the scenes.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan

