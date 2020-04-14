Anand Teltumbde surrenders to NIA: What you need to know about BR Ambedkar's grandson-in-law?

Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde on Tuesday surrendered to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Cumbala Hill in South Mumbai in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, his lawyer Mihir Desai said.

Teltumbde and several other civil liberties activists were booked under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly having Maoist links and conspiring to overthrow the government.

The activists were booked initially by the Pune police following the violence that erupted at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. As per the police, the activists had made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which it said triggered violence the next day which marked the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

The case was later transferred to NIA. Teltumbde and activist and co-accused Gautam Navlakha were given interim protection by the Bombay High Court while their pre-arrest bail pleas were being heard.

After HC rejected their applications, the duo approached the Supreme Court. On March 17, 2020, the apex court rejected their pleas and directed them to surrender within three weeks. On April 9, the SC granted the duo another week to surrender by way of last chance.