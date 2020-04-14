Bollywood freelancer scripts online plea to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeking rent deferral

Mumbai: Faced with their landlords' demand to pay rent or face eviction, an Andheri tenant has initiated an online signature petition, demanding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray make a public announcement about deferment of housing rent payment during the lockdown period.

Tejaswini Divya Naik, a script supervisor in the Hindi film industry has started the campaign,saying the government is turning a blind eye to freelance workers in the city. Naik, like every other freelancer, is struggling to make ends meet ever since the lockdown, as she has received no payment since last month. So, it is a struggle to cobble up money for her flat rent.

"There are multiple cases of harassment by landlords. People are being told to vacate for failing to pay rent. In these uncertain times, people need some assurance that the roof above their head will not be abruptly pulled away," said Naik.

"I paid last month's rent from my savings. However, as we are paid per project, our payments have stopped and I shudder to think what will happen once my savings run out," said an anxious Naik.

Over the weekend, her petition garnered much attention on social media, with as many as 19,000 people signing it until Monday afternoon.

"Most self-employed persons are associated with the Bollywood, which generates heavy revenue for the state. The government must take a stand at this challenging moment," says Nilanjan Samaddar, a music composer, a signatory to the petition.

Samaddar pays a whopping Rs 40,000 as rent for his Malad west flat. As the Hindi film industry has already downed shutters, his income has dried up and now, he lives in fear of losing the roof over his head.

"If landlords can't defer rent payments, they can at least give us some discount. This will benefit both parties. This is a testing time and people must be compassionate and sensible at the same time," Samaddar felt.

Sonal Singh, who lives with her ailing mother in a one-BHK flat in Goregaon, has been told to vacate her flat the next time she fails to pay her rent on time.

"I pay rent on time every month. Despite this, I received a message from my landlady last week, threatening eviction if don't pay the entire rent next month," Singh said.

"This was in response to my request to her, asking her for a slight reduction in rent, as my employers have curtailed my remuneration," she said.

Considering the plight of these people, Naik is hoping CM Thackeray will take a stand, as there are are large number of renters in this plight.

