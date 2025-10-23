 Mumbai: Singer Mahesh Kale’s Diwali Concert At Royal Opera House Transforms Into A Soul-Stirring Celebration Of Light And Music
Mumbai: Singer Mahesh Kale's Diwali Concert At Royal Opera House Transforms Into A Soul-Stirring Celebration Of Light And Music

The Royal Opera House was filled to capacity with a sea of people who came to savour the magic as Kale rendered 'Anand Manao Mangal Gao', 'Majhe Jeevan Gane', Morya Morya, 'Man Lobhale Man Mohne', and 'He Suranno Chandra Vha', among others.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
San Francisco-based national award-winning Hindustani classical vocalist, Mahesh Kale, returned to India for a Diwali special concert series in Maharashtra. |

Mumbai: San Francisco-based national award-winning Hindustani classical vocalist, Mahesh Kale, returned to India for a Diwali special concert series in Maharashtra, performing in Dadar, Thane, and culminating in a spellbinding concert at the iconic Royal Opera House, Mumbai on Diwali and the following day.

Royal Opera House Resonates with Mahesh Kale’s Melodic Magic

Each piece carried its own emotional and spiritual resonance, building up to a rousing finale. As the final strains of Kale’s own Hindi composition 'Shree Ram Jay Ram Jay Jay Ram' faded into the opulent interiors of the auditorium, the audience was caught in a rapture, with Kale’s voice seemingly lighting up countless diyas.

Maharashtra: Congress Asks When Soybean MSP Will Reach ₹6,000, Accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis Of...
article-image

A Celebration of Light and Sound as Kale Unites Audience in Song

The mid-morning concert turned into a celebration of light, sound, and inner awakening. In the revered space of the Royal Opera House, the convergence of tradition, devotion, music, and festival left an imprint on every heart present while Kale’s voice didn’t just sing: it guided the house full of people to sing Hindustani classical along with him, said a member of the audience.

