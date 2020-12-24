All you need to know if you are planning to go to Pune outskirts for New Year celebration

The Maharashtra government has imposed the night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain.

With this night curfew which came into effect from Tuesday, people will have to stay indoors from 11 pm to 6 pm.

Thus to escape the rules in the municipal corporation areas, Punekars are now making plans for areas across the district for the New Year celebrations.

Currently, there is no restriction of movement in the rural parts of the district. Rural parts of Pune includes several places like Lonawala, Mulshi, Panshet - which are considered to be famous spots for New Year parties near Pune.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, Pune rural SP Abhinav Deshmukh has stated that they are undecided and presently have no plans to impose “night curfew” in their jurisdiction.

However, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has stated that considering the possibility that people may attend parties outside municipal limits, the administration is taking appropriate steps

Meanwhile, as per the report by IANS, after the night curfew in 27 municipalities, the Maharashtra government has authorised all District Collectors to implement similar restrictions if deemed necessary to control the COVID-19 spread, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the previous orders on Monday, the night curfew from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. till January 5 was applicable only in the jurisdictions of the civic bodies, but now the respective District Collectors can take their own decision on it and implement similar night restrictions after taking permission from the Chief Secretary.

(With inputs from IANS)