Coronavirus in Mumbai: What is allowed and what's not during night curfew?

The Maharashtra government has imposed the night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain.

Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance and curbs on timings of bars and pubs are back in Mumbai as it came under a night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai police personnel have been going around streets requesting people to stay indoors as the night curfew rule – 11 pm to 6 pm – came into effect from Tuesday.

Here's the list of what's allowed what's not in Mumbai