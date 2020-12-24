Coronavirus in Mumbai: What is allowed and what's not during night curfew?

The Maharashtra government has imposed the night curfew in municipal corporation areas (cities) from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid concerns over detection of a new variant of the coronavirus in Britain.
Increased patrolling by police, heightened vigilance and curbs on timings of bars and pubs are back in Mumbai as it came under a night curfew to check the spread of COVID-19.
Mumbai police personnel have been going around streets requesting people to stay indoors as the night curfew rule – 11 pm to 6 pm – came into effect from Tuesday.
Here's the list of what's allowed what's not in Mumbai
Mumbaikars can go out during the curfew, in force from 11 pm to 6 am, for valid reasons, but not in a group of more than five persons.
All permitted business activities in the night will be allowed except in establishments used for entertainment and recreational purposes.
Establishments like hotels, pubs, restaurants, bars and theatres will have to down shutters at 11 pm.
All essential services are allowed and people also can travel on two and four-wheelers for essential work.
Vehicles used during the night curfew for non-essential and non-exempted purposes will be seized.
In neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai also, the police are ensuring strict implementation of the night curfew order to check the spread of the COVID-19.
The police on Tuesday raided a posh club near the Mumbai airport, where 34 people, including some celebrities, were caught for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention norms.
After the raid, the city police had tweeted: "Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal."
