Alert locals foil kidnapping of 2-year-old girl in Bhayandar

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

The courage and presence of mind displayed by a woman and her neighbours not only averted her two-year-old daughter’s abduction but also led to the arrest of the kidnapper on Sunday afternoon.

The shocking incident was reported from Nehru Nagar - a sprawling slum cluster in Bhayandar (west) when the woman was playing with her two-year-old daughter outside her tenement.

The accused who has been identified as-Sultan Khalis Khan (20) arrived there and he too started playing with the toddler. After a few minutes, Khan pushed the woman and snatched the baby and tried to flee the spot. However, the woman raised an alarm which attracted the attention of her neighbours and other citizens who captured the kidnapper after a hot chase.

The accused was handed over to the Bhayandar police after a sound thrashing by an irate mob which had gathered at the spot. The accused's mother claimed that his son was suffering from a mental disorder. Meanwhile, a case of kidnap has been registered and the police are conducting further investigations to ascertain the antecedents of the accused.

