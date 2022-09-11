Navi Mumbai: Punarvasu Foundation rescues monitor lizard in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: Punarvasu Foundation rescued a monitor lizard from society premises in Belapur last week. It took almost one hour for the team of foundation to rescue the lizard from a store room in a flat of the Trimbak Tower Society in sector 15 in Belapur.

The foundation receive a rescue call from CBD fire brigade personnel that a large Monitor lizard had entered a room in Trimbak Tower Society located next to Reliance Fresh located at Belapur Sector 15. The information was immediately shared with Ashtavinayak More, the snake catcher of the organization. He immediately reached the incident site with his colleague Mayuresh Narvekar and inspected the area.

It was observed that there is a rift in the storeroom of one flat in the society. The storeroom was big and there were a lot of goods. Without a moment's delay, the snake rescuers started the rescue operation.

Initially, all goods were removed for easy access in the store room. “It took around an hour for the snake catchers Ashtavinayak and Mayuresh to safely rescue the monitor lizard and took him out of the storeroom,” said a senior member of the Foundation. After inspecting the Monitor Lizard and making sure that it was not harmed anywhere, the Lizard was released into the wild.