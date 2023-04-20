Akshaya Tritiya: Hindus, Jains pray for prosperity, peace

Shiv Kanodia, a textile businessman, is buying a digital machine and he wants it in by tomorrow, when Hindus and Jains across the country will mark the spring festival Akshaya Tritiya.

Hindus consider Akshaya Tritiya auspicious for new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as gold or other property, or any new beginnings. For Jains it marks the day that the first Tirthankara, Lord Rishabhanatha, broke his fast with sugarcane juice.

“Akshay means one that never finishes. One that is unending or forever. As per the Shastras, it falls in the month of Vaisakh and is also called Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya,” Pandit Sandeep Bhatt said.

All ages have started on this day

“It is said that all the yugas (ages) have started on this day. There are other beliefs also as to why it is considered auspicious. These include Mother Ganga making arrival on Earth from the feet of Lord Vishnu, birth of Lord Brahma’s son Akshay and birth of Lord Parashuram, sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day people make it a point to pray to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. In temples, people do shringar. Good deeds are done with a belief that they will be done all through the year,” he said.

“I am in the textile business and we are buying a new machine for digital printing. We are buying on this day because that will bring us prosperity throughout the year,” said Kanodia.

“We will be going to buy some silver too on this day and make an addition to our ongoing charity work by adding a watercooler for railway passengers,” he said.

Saachi Mehta, a Jain, said her community doesn’t buy anything particular.

“We normally visit the temple where we have Lord Rishabhanatha’s idol. People then go and offer sugarcane juice to those who are ending their fasts. Many fast for a year and break their fast on this day, so it is a happy occasion. My parents will be going for one such programme while I will be going to a temple,” she said.

