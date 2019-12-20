Ajit Pawar gets clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam; all set for cabinet berth

Since all the issues raised by the petitioner in the instant PILs are being looked into by this agency and all allegations are being enquired/ investigated into by the SITs under ACB, the present PILs and the four civil applications deserve to be disposed of,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit further stated that the affidavit filed on November 26, 2018 in the case by the then ACB chief Sanjay Barve was through inferences drawn by him on basis of the material put before him then. The then officer had told the Nagpur Bench that Pawar had intervened in the process of award of contracts for irrigation projects.

"No investigating officer or enquiring officer was placed in connection with Ajit Pawar or his role. So the affiant did not have the advantage of knowing the actual facts collected by investigating officers which are now with the ACB," Param Bir Singh said.

During the course of the investigation and after filing of the affidavit in November 2018, the water resources department provided information to the agency in May and June 2019. Ajit Pawar then responded to a questionnaire given to him in September 2019 and December 2019 regarding the 12 irrigation projects of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).