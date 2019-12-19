FPJ Exclusive: Kharge urges Maha Congress MLAs to stay united to ensure stability of MVA govt

Nagpur: Congress party general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge exhorted 44 legislators in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to stay united to ensure stability and survival of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He reminded that it was because of their insistence that the party president Sonia Gandhi has given her consent to join the Shiv Sena led government.
Kharge, who was accompanied by the state unit president Balasaheb Thorat, met all legislators when the winter session is currently on in Nagpur. Kharge asked legislators to actively participate in the legislative work.
He informed that party high command after holding talks with Thorat will clear names of legislators to be given ministerial berth in the ensuing cabinet expansion.
Veteran Congress legislator PN Patil from Kolhapur district told FPJ, "Kharge asked legislators to actively pursue issues from their respective constituencies with the government so that they can be addressed in a time bound manner. He also wanted legislators to stay united."
Kharge also met CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios.
Meanwhile, Thorat said that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will jointly contest coming local and civic body elections in Maharashtra in a bid to keep BJP at bay. ’’To checkmate BJP, MVA partners will fight together civic and local body elections. MVA government is functioning based on a common minimum programme so it is our attempt to win ensuing elections going together,’’ he noted. He however, said the party winning maximum seats will hold the post of president of the local body after the election.
