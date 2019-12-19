FPJ Exclusive: Kharge urges Maha Congress MLAs to stay united to ensure stability of MVA govt

Nagpur: Congress party general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge exhorted 44 legislators in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to stay united to ensure stability and survival of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. He reminded that it was because of their insistence that the party president Sonia Gandhi has given her consent to join the Shiv Sena led government.

Kharge, who was accompanied by the state unit president Balasaheb Thorat, met all legislators when the winter session is currently on in Nagpur. Kharge asked legislators to actively participate in the legislative work.

He informed that party high command after holding talks with Thorat will clear names of legislators to be given ministerial berth in the ensuing cabinet expansion.