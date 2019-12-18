Maha Winter Session: Fadnavis slams MVA govt on crop loan waiver

Nagpur: Leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for the lack of payment to compensation to the farmers hit by untimely rains and also to introduce crop loan waiver scheme. He said the promise was given by MVA and not opposition and therefore the government should no more indulge in dilly dallying but keep its promise.

In his speech at the Governor’s address at the state assembly, Fadnavis claimed that there has been discord among MVA partners namely Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress which is impacting the functioning of the government. He also criticized the government for staying key projects.

Fadnavis also countered statements by some Maha Vikas Aghadi government leaders that there is no fiscal space as the debt has surged to Rs 6.71 lakh crore. He argued that this is not correct instead that the debt is below 16% of the gross state domestic product and therefore the government has still room to borrow more.