Air India To Unveil New Maharaja Lounge At Delhi T3, Elevating Global Premium Travel Experience

Mumbai: Air India is poised to redefine the premium travel experience with the imminent launch of its highly anticipated Maharaja Lounge at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi. Slated for an opening in December 2025, this international lounge is a key component of the airline's major fleet modernisation and service upgrade program under the Tata Group.

Exclusive First Look at Air India’s New Maharaja Lounge

Sources familiar with the development provided an exclusive sneak peek into the new facility, revealing a space designed to blend sophisticated modern aesthetics with the airline's signature Indian hospitality.

The new international lounge at T3 is being positioned as a world-class offering, targeting First Class, Business Class passengers, and eligible Maharaja Club members. The design, reportedly handled by a global hospitality design firm, aims to create a tranquil and luxurious environment away from the airport bustle.

With a premium dining experience, flyers can expect a significant upgrade in culinary offerings, with restaurant-style menus, gourmet buffets, and a curated selection of fine Indian and international cuisines, aligning with Air India's enhanced inflight food and beverage services. It will provide high-speed Wi-Fi and ample charging stations throughout the space to ensure that the travelers stay connected.

Upgraded Zones for Work, Rest and Refresh

The new lounge will have upgraded relaxation and work zones. It is designed to cater to diverse traveler needs, incorporating quiet areas, private seating pods, and dedicated business facilities with comfortable workstations, ensuring both productivity and relaxation. For long-haul travelers, the lounge will offer spa-like shower suites to help guests refresh before their flights.

The launch of the Delhi T3 international lounge follows the opening of a similar facility at Bengaluru's T2. The airline's CEO Campbell Wilson previously confirmed the opening, noting that a new domestic lounge for Delhi T3 is also planned for the second half of 2026. The new lounge in Delhi is a part of a broader refresh of Air India's ground experience, which also includes work on new or upgraded lounges in major international hubs like New York and San Francisco.

Located near the international departures area, the new Maharaja Lounge is set to dramatically raise the benchmark for airport hospitality in the region. Its unveiling next month is eagerly awaited by premium flyers looking for an enhanced journey from the moment they step into the airport.

