 Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicles Banned In City During Peak Hours From February 1; Check Details
Mumbai Traffic Police will enforce a ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours from February 1 to ease congestion and reduce accidents. The restrictions apply citywide, with stricter rules in South Mumbai and new traffic diversions introduced in Dahisar for smoother movement.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Traffic Police announce peak-hour restrictions on heavy vehicles across the city to reduce congestion and improve commuter safety | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 30: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and reduce accident risks, the Mumbai Traffic Police will enforce a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours from February 1. The restrictions will be in place between 8 am and 11 am, and 5 pm and 9 pm across the city.

Officials said the sharp rise in the number of vehicles and ongoing infrastructure projects have significantly contributed to frequent traffic gridlocks. Restricting the movement of heavy vehicles during busy hours is expected to improve traffic flow and enhance commuter safety.

Stricter rules for South Mumbai

In South Mumbai, stricter regulations have been implemented. All heavy vehicles, including luxury buses, are prohibited from entering the area between 7 am and midnight. Only vehicles carrying essential goods will be allowed during this period, while all other heavy vehicles may enter only between midnight and 7 am.

Traffic diversion in Dahisar

Meanwhile, to tackle recurring congestion in Shrikrishna Nagar, Dahisar, the traffic police have introduced a one-way traffic system on Cross Road No. 2 for a period of three months from the date of notification.

Cross Road No. 2 is a narrow stretch lined with residential buildings on both sides and witnesses heavy footfall of devotees at the Shri Swami Samarth Math, leading to frequent traffic jams.

As per the new arrangement, all vehicles will be allowed to move only from Yashika Apartment towards Shri Swami Samarth Math. The movement of vehicles from Shri Swami Samarth Math towards Yashika Apartment has been completely prohibited.

Motorists travelling in the restricted direction have been advised to use Shantivan Road or Shrikrishna Nagar Cross Road No. 3 as alternative routes.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to commuters and residents to take note of these changes and cooperate for smooth traffic management.

