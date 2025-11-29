 Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Educate Girls, recognised for its impactful work in enrolling over two million out-of-school girls in India's remote areas, was a recipient of the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award. Often considered Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the award honored the organisation's dedication to ensuring educational access for every girl.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Air India supported girl students from the non-profit organisation Educate Girls on their trip to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award. | FPJ

Mumbai: Air India supported girl students from the non-profit organisation Educate Girls on their trip to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award. The airline has partnered with the NGO to support its mission of advancing education and empowerment.

Educate Girls Wins 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Educate Girls, recognised for its impactful work in enrolling over two million out-of-school girls in India's remote areas, was a recipient of the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award. Often considered Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the award honored the organisation's dedication to ensuring educational access for every girl.

​To facilitate their participation in the prestigious ceremony, Air India provided complimentary round-trip air travel for a group of Educate Girls students from Delhi to Manila. For many of these young women, the journey marked their first time flying. The airline's crew enhanced the experience by offering special hospitality, including a personalised in-flight announcement from the pilot and presenting the students with first-flyer certificates as mementos of the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push
‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM Women’s India Wing Chief
‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM Women’s India Wing Chief
Read Also
NIA Wins 7-Day Extension Of Anmol Bishnoi’s Custody As Investigators Track Wider Nexus
article-image

“From the warm hospitality to the care extended throughout their travel, every touchpoint reflected Air India’s commitment to making the journey truly special for these students. The partnership marks a step towards empowerment and appreciation for young women who deserve an equal opportunity to bring out their potential and achieve milestones. Air India supports such women and always looks forward to creating larger-than-life experiences,” said a spokesperson from the airline.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India To Unveil New Maharaja Lounge At Delhi T3, Elevating Global Premium Travel Experience

Air India To Unveil New Maharaja Lounge At Delhi T3, Elevating Global Premium Travel Experience

Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Stand-Up Comedian Vir Das Again Calls Out Mumbai's Worsening Air Pollution. This Time With A...

Stand-Up Comedian Vir Das Again Calls Out Mumbai's Worsening Air Pollution. This Time With A...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad STP 40% Complete; Seven Sewage Plants To Be Ready By 2028

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad STP 40% Complete; Seven Sewage Plants To Be Ready By 2028

Bombay HC Says Probe To Continue In FIR Against Ultra Lifespace Directors

Bombay HC Says Probe To Continue In FIR Against Ultra Lifespace Directors