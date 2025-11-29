Air India Supports Educate Girls Students With Free Flights To Ramon Magsaysay Awards

Air India supported girl students from the non-profit organisation Educate Girls on their trip to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award. | FPJ

Mumbai: Air India supported girl students from the non-profit organisation Educate Girls on their trip to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award. The airline has partnered with the NGO to support its mission of advancing education and empowerment.

Educate Girls Wins 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Educate Girls, recognised for its impactful work in enrolling over two million out-of-school girls in India's remote areas, was a recipient of the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Award. Often considered Asia's equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the award honored the organisation's dedication to ensuring educational access for every girl.

​To facilitate their participation in the prestigious ceremony, Air India provided complimentary round-trip air travel for a group of Educate Girls students from Delhi to Manila. For many of these young women, the journey marked their first time flying. The airline's crew enhanced the experience by offering special hospitality, including a personalised in-flight announcement from the pilot and presenting the students with first-flyer certificates as mementos of the occasion.

“From the warm hospitality to the care extended throughout their travel, every touchpoint reflected Air India’s commitment to making the journey truly special for these students. The partnership marks a step towards empowerment and appreciation for young women who deserve an equal opportunity to bring out their potential and achieve milestones. Air India supports such women and always looks forward to creating larger-than-life experiences,” said a spokesperson from the airline.

