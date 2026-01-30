Who Will Be Crowned Mayor & Deputy Mayor? Battle Lines Drawn In Vasai-Virar

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Following the high-stakes Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections, all eyes are now on the prestigious posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Mayor, Dy Mayor Race On Friday, both the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially filed their nomination papers for these positions.

BVA Dominates Corporation Polls

The third five-year election of the corporation proved to be a fierce contest. Out of 115 seats, the Hitendra Thakur-led BVA secured a clear majority with 70 seats, while the BJP made significant gains with 43 seats. The Congress and Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) won one seat each.

Poll Date Announced

The election for the posts is scheduled for February 3, with January 30 being the deadline for filing nominations.

Mayor Candidates Named

For Mayor. BVA has fielded Ajiv Patil and Prafull Sane, while the BJP has nominated Darshana Tripathi.

Deputy Mayor Nominees

For Deputy Mayor, BVA candidates are Marshal Lopes and Kanhaiya Bhoir, while the BJP has fielded Narayan Manjrekar.

Numbers Favour BVA

With the BVA holding 70 seats and the support of the lone Congress corporator, their strength stands at 71, well above the majority mark. The BJP, along with its ally, stands at 44. While the numerical advantage clearly lies with the BVA, the filing of nominations by the BJP has added a layer of excitement to the upcoming vote.

Aspirants, Secret Final Choice

Due to the BVA's sweeping victory, there was a surge of aspirants within the party. Seven corporators applied for the Mayoral post, while ten sought the Deputy Mayor’s position. Former Mayor Narayan Mankar stated that after a party meeting, two names were finalized for each post to file nominations. However, the BVA has kept its final choice a secret, leaving everyone guessing as to who will ultimately be appointed to the top offices on February 3.

