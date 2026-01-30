Mumbai News: Ahead Of Budget, Civil Society Urges Govt To Double Health Spending

Civil Society Urges Doubling Of Health Budget Ahead Of Union Budget | Gettyimages (representational Pic)

Mumbai: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27, over 350 civil society organisations under the banner of the People’s Health Movement, also known as Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), have urged the Union government to double its health budget and significantly strengthen public healthcare spending. The groups submitted a memorandum to the Union government warning that without urgent corrective action, the constitutional promise of “Health for All” will remain unfulfilled.

Policy target unmet

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha on February 1. The organisations pointed out that the National Health Policy (NHP) 2017 had committed to raising public health expenditure to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. However, current public health spending remains at around 1.15% of GDP, revealing a wide gap between policy commitments and actual allocations.

Demand for higher allocation

In their memorandum, the organisations demanded that central government health expenditure be raised from the current 0.3% of GDP to at least 1% of GDP in the 2026–27 budget—equivalent to roughly 5% of the total Union Budget. They further called for increasing total public health expenditure to 3.5% of GDP by 2030 to meet the growing health needs of the population.

Concerns over budget cuts

Richa Chintan, Co-convener of the JSA National Secretariat, criticised recent budgetary trends, stating, “Cuts to NHM and other public health programmes, alongside a push for privatisation and insurance-led models, weaken access and equity when public systems need strengthening most.”

Support for health workers

The memorandum specifically called for doubling allocations to the National Health Mission (NHM), strengthening Health and Wellness Centres, and ensuring fair wages, job security, and legal protections for ASHA workers and other contractual health workers who form the backbone of India’s public health system.

States seek greater share

Highlighting federal concerns, the organisations noted that nearly two-thirds of India’s public health expenditure is borne by state governments. They demanded that at least two-thirds of the Union health budget be transferred to states, along with greater flexibility and unconditional funding to address local health priorities.

Warning against centralisation

Ravi Duggal, sociologist and health researcher, warned, “The sharp fall in Union health transfers to States signals dangerous hyper-centralisation, undermining basic health services that States have sustained even under severe constraints.”

Caution on insurance models

The groups also cautioned against excessive reliance on insurance-based schemes such as Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY, urging instead a decisive shift toward strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and moving away from policies that promote privatisation.

Call for infrastructure push

Echoing the need for system-wide strengthening, Dr. Roy Patankar, Director, Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Laparoscopic Surgeon, and Digestive Endoscopist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, said the budget should prioritise robust healthcare infrastructure across India. He emphasised the need for affordable loans to help hospitals expand services, adopt advanced technologies, and improve patient care.

