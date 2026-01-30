Bhiwandi Teachers Seek Relief From BLO Duties, Demand Withdrawal Of Show Cause Notices Amid Academic Pressure

Teachers in Bhiwandi submit a memorandum to election officials seeking exemption from BLO duties and withdrawal of show cause notices during the peak academic period | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Jan 30: Teachers appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have sought relief from non-academic duties and the withdrawal of ‘show cause notices’ issued to them, citing mounting academic responsibilities. A formal memorandum was submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer, Vijayanand Sharma, demanding immediate intervention.

Memorandum submitted to officials

The memorandum was presented under the guidance of Sudhir Ghagas, State President of the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana. Several senior office-bearers of the organisation were present during the submission, including Gnyaneshwar Gosavi (Konkan Division Secretary), Devidas Narwade (State Treasurer), Rajendra Gavli (Ulhasnagar City President), along with Bhausaheb Sawant, Lahu Kedar and Pawan Mata.

Academic workload highlighted

Addressing the issue, Konkan Division Secretary Gnyaneshwar Gosavi strongly urged the administration to exempt teachers and non-teaching staff from BLO-related work.

He pointed out that teachers are currently occupied with Class 10 and 12 internal assessments, practical examinations, oral exams and regular teaching responsibilities. In addition, they are burdened with multiple online academic and administrative tasks.

“Pressurising teachers for non-academic duties during such a critical academic period is unjustified,” Gosavi stated. He added that if BLO duties are unavoidable, school principals must be instructed to completely relieve the concerned teachers from all school-related work during that period.

Demand to withdraw show cause notices

Ulhasnagar City President Rajendra Gavli demanded immediate withdrawal of the ‘show cause notices’ issued to teachers and staff performing BLO duties. Expressing concern, he said teachers have consistently cooperated with the administration, but such notices have caused unnecessary mental stress and anxiety among them.

Several headmasters and teachers present during the discussion also voiced their demand for relief from BLO responsibilities, highlighting the impact on academic quality and student learning.

Officials assure review

Sub-Divisional Officer Vijayanand Sharma accepted the memorandum and held a positive discussion with the delegation. He assured the representatives that the issue would be examined seriously and an appropriate solution would be worked out.

A large number of representatives from various schools across the region were present on the occasion, reflecting widespread concern among the teaching community.

