Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment Likely After Ajit Pawar’s Demise

Mumbai, Jan 30: Following the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the process of appointing his political successor has gained momentum within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late leader and a sitting Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, is likely to be named as the leader of the NCP legislature party and may also be sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

Legislature party meeting likely on January 31

Senior NCP leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday indicated that a meeting of the party’s legislature wing would be held on January 31, during which Sunetra Pawar is expected to be elected as the legislature party leader.

Speaking to the media at the NCP office on Friday evening, Bhujbal said several NCP leaders were in favour of her appointment to the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Bhujbal further stated that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has conveyed that he has no objection to Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking ceremony being held as early as Saturday, provided the decision is formally taken by the party’s legislature leaders.

“The most important thing is to fill the vacant post of the legislature party leader and subsequently the post of Deputy Chief Minister,” Bhujbal said, adding that the meeting would be held at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai and not in Baramati.

Vacant Baramati seat opens political space

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and is not a member of either House of the Maharashtra Legislature. However, the Baramati Assembly seat has fallen vacant following Ajit Pawar’s death, opening the way for political realignment within the party.

Senior leaders meet Chief Minister

Meanwhile, senior NCP leaders Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif and Dhananjay Munde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Friday morning. The meeting lasted for over an hour.

Addressing the media afterwards, NCP Working President Praful Patel clarified that there was no discussion regarding Sunetra Pawar’s name during the meeting.

Decision after wider consultations

Patel said that the decision on Ajit Pawar’s political successor would be taken after consulting party office-bearers, workers, MLAs and MPs. He added that senior leaders would attempt to meet Sunetra Pawar either later in the evening or on Saturday morning.

“The responsibilities held by Ajit Pawar will have to be decided upon. We will take an appropriate decision soon after considering everyone’s emotions,” Patel said.

Responding to questions on whether Sunetra Pawar would be appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Patel said the matter was an internal issue of the party. “We have not discussed any specific name. However, we will take a decision after considering public sentiment, the views of our MLAs, and our own emotions. There is still a sense of grief, and we will have to speak to Sunetra Pawar as well before arriving at a final decision,” he said, adding that the party’s decision would reflect the sentiments of the people.

Party leaders express grief

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare also maintained that no political discussions were held during the meeting with the Chief Minister. He said Sunetra Pawar and her family are currently engaged in religious rites following Ajit Pawar’s demise. “After that, we will discuss matters with the family, our MLAs and assess public sentiment,” Tatkare said.

Expressing deep grief, Tatkare added that the party is still struggling to come to terms with Ajit Pawar’s sudden passing. “It still feels as though he is among us. Visiting the NCP office in his absence is painful, as it was here that he built the party organisation. I came here to bow before his memory,” he said.

Next steps in leadership transition

Sources said preparations are underway to convene a meeting of NCP MLAs on Saturday to elect a new legislature party leader. Following the meeting, a formal letter is expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister and the Governor, paving the way for the next phase of leadership transition within the party.

