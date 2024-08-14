 Air India Flight AI129 Operating From Mumbai To London Returns Mid-Air Due To Technical Issue; Passengers Offered Full Refunds
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAir India Flight AI129 Operating From Mumbai To London Returns Mid-Air Due To Technical Issue; Passengers Offered Full Refunds

Air India Flight AI129 Operating From Mumbai To London Returns Mid-Air Due To Technical Issue; Passengers Offered Full Refunds

Air India has promised the passengers cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Freepik- Representational image

New Delhi: Air India flight AI129 operating from Mumbai to London made an air return to Mumbai due to a technical issue on Wednesday. The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai for precautionary checks, according to an Air India spokesperson.

An Air India Spokesperson Expresses Regret Over The Incident

FPJ Shorts
Atal Setu Pothole: ₹1 Crore Fine Imposed On The Contractor
Atal Setu Pothole: ₹1 Crore Fine Imposed On The Contractor
UKSSSC Admit Card 2024 Now Available To Download; Check Full Details Here
UKSSSC Admit Card 2024 Now Available To Download; Check Full Details Here
Heartbreaking Video! Palestinian Father Uncontrollably Breaks Down After 4-Day-Old Twins Get Killed As He Steps Outside Home To Collect Birth Certificates
Heartbreaking Video! Palestinian Father Uncontrollably Breaks Down After 4-Day-Old Twins Get Killed As He Steps Outside Home To Collect Birth Certificates
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this unexpected disruption caused our guests. We have already made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination," said the Air India spokesperson.

Read Also
Air India Express Expands Domestic Network With 6 New Daily Flights; Check Out Routes, Timings &...
article-image

Air India has promised the passengers cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date.

"Guests have also been offered full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling to another date if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remains the top priority," the Air India spokesperson added further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Brave Jewellery Shop Staffer Scares Off Armed Robbers With Rod In Balkum, Dramatic Video...

Thane News: Brave Jewellery Shop Staffer Scares Off Armed Robbers With Rod In Balkum, Dramatic Video...

Atal Setu Pothole: ₹1 Crore Fine Imposed On The Contractor

Atal Setu Pothole: ₹1 Crore Fine Imposed On The Contractor

Air India Flight AI129 Operating From Mumbai To London Returns Mid-Air Due To Technical Issue;...

Air India Flight AI129 Operating From Mumbai To London Returns Mid-Air Due To Technical Issue;...

Mumbai Crime: 3-Year-Old Raped By Minor In Saki Naka; Accused Held

Mumbai Crime: 3-Year-Old Raped By Minor In Saki Naka; Accused Held

'Unless They Want To Have Mumbaikars At Their Door': Aaditya Thackeray Threatens BMC Officials;...

'Unless They Want To Have Mumbaikars At Their Door': Aaditya Thackeray Threatens BMC Officials;...