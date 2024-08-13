 Air India Express Expands Domestic Network With 6 New Daily Flights; Check Out Routes, Timings & More
The expansion aiming to connect major cities include the first direct flight on the Guwahati-Jaipur sector; two from Kolkata and three from Chennai.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
Air India Express, a part of the Tata Group, is set to enhance its domestic network with the launch of six new daily flights. The expansion aiming to connect major cities include the first direct flight on the Guwahati-Jaipur sector; two from Kolkata and three from Chennai.

New Routes and Timings

The details of the airline's latest expansion on several key routes are as follows

Chennai to Bhubaneswar: With an aim to increase the connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

Chennai to Bagdogra: To link the southern metropolis with the gateway to the North East.

Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram: Increasing service frequency from two weekly flights to a daily operation, bringing the total to nine flights per week.

"Starting from 12th August, Air India Express @AirIndiaX is launching three new daily connections, bringing you closer to the vibrant cities of #Bhubaneshwar, #Bagdogra, and #Thiruvananthapuram," wrote Chennai (MAA) Airport on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Kolkata to Varanasi: The airline scheduled the daily flights from this route timing as morning departure at 7:40 am, arriving in Varanasi at 9:05 am. The return flight will depart at 9:40 am and reach Kolkata at 11:10 am.

Kolkata to Guwahati: The depature of the flight from Kolkata is scheduled at 12:10 pm and will arrive in Guwahati at 1:25 pm, with the return flight leaving Guwahati at 1:55 pm and reaching Kolkata at 4:35 pm.

Guwahati to Jaipur: A new, exclusive route served only by Air India Express, marking its entry into this sector.

About the Airline

The airtline operates over 380 daily flights using a fleet of 82 aircraft, including 54 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

