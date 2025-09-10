 Rupee As THE New Reserve Currency? CEA Nageswaran Clarifies
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsRupee As THE New Reserve Currency? CEA Nageswaran Clarifies

Rupee As THE New Reserve Currency? CEA Nageswaran Clarifies

Is the Indian Rupee emerging as the new reserve currency in the world? Chief Economic Adviser addresses with a simple answer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Indian Rupee vs US Dollar | File Photo

Dismissing speculations, Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday dismissed speculations that India is exploring an alternative currency to the US dollar.

India's Chief Economic Adviser clarified on Wednesday that India had no plans of the Rupee emerging as an alternative currency to the US Dollar.

Nageswaran added that despite tariff disputes and geopolitical uncertainties affecting global trade, the Indian economy is well-positioned for positive developments rather than shocks. “India’s economy remains on a firm footing,” he affirmed.

The CEA noted that the net impact of US tariffs and recent GST reforms is expected to reduce India’s fiscal year 2026 GDP growth by only 20–30 basis points. The growth is currently projected to be between 6.3 percent and 6.8 percent.

FPJ Shorts
'India Hit Hard By Punitive Tariffs And Trade War,' Says Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam
'India Hit Hard By Punitive Tariffs And Trade War,' Says Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam
Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With Impressive Performance At Dubai
Asia Cup 2025: India Crush UAE By 9 Wickets As Kuldeep Yadav And Abhishek Sharma Shine With Impressive Performance At Dubai
IMA Slams Maharashtra Govt Move To Recognise Homeopathic Doctors As Modern Medicine Practitioners
IMA Slams Maharashtra Govt Move To Recognise Homeopathic Doctors As Modern Medicine Practitioners
VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest 8 Men Posing As MTNL Workers For Stealing ₹58 Lakh Of Underground Cables In Jogeshwari West
VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrest 8 Men Posing As MTNL Workers For Stealing ₹58 Lakh Of Underground Cables In Jogeshwari West

He credited the economy’s resilience to a decade of structural reforms, including upgrades in digital and physical infrastructure and the gradual formalization of small and medium enterprises.

Nageswaran highlighted key reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Goods and Services Tax, Real Estate Regulation Act, and public sector bank consolidation, which have strengthened the business environment. Recent tax administration changes and GST rate adjustments have also improved compliance for companies.

“These measures are foundational for sustained growth and should not be viewed as merely incremental changes,” he said.

He further pointed out that India’s recent sovereign credit rating upgrade—the first in nearly 20 years—reflects increased global confidence in the country’s economic management.

India’s Q1 GDP growth reached 7.8 percent, and the government’s simplification of the GST structure is expected to release about Rs 50,000 crore into the economy, further boosting domestic consumption.

The CEA emphasized that future reforms must involve collaboration between government and private enterprise. He urged businesses to prioritize innovation and efficiency over protectionist measures, noting that sustainable growth relies on expanding the economic pie rather than redistributing it.

Disclaimer: This article is cleared from an news feed. With inputs from IANS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim, Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty After Israel Attack

PM Modi Speaks With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim, Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty After Israel Attack

Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

PM Modi Speaks With His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Discusses Ukraine Conflict

PM Modi Speaks With His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Discusses Ukraine Conflict

Mumbai’s Medical Marvel: Smartwatch Alerts Doctors To Rare Heart Block, Saves Palghar IT...

Mumbai’s Medical Marvel: Smartwatch Alerts Doctors To Rare Heart Block, Saves Palghar IT...