'Nicest-Looking Guy, Tough As Hell': Donald Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India-US Trade Deal Soon | VIDEO

PM Modi and Donald Trump | File Photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, October 29, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as the "nicest looking guy" and "tough as hell." He also hinted at a possible trade agreement between India and the United States in the near future.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump said he shared a “great relationship” with Modi and expressed admiration for his leadership and negotiating skills. “He’s a killer in negotiations, he’s tough as hell,” Trump told the audience, adding, “I have love and great respect for Prime Minister Modi.”

Have a look at his entire statement here:

US Prez Trump



'I am doing a trade deal with India'



'Have great respect & love for PM Modi'



'Have great relationship with PM Modi'



'Field Marshal is a great fighter & great guy'



'7 planes were shot down'



'PM Modi is the nicest looking guy' pic.twitter.com/8aK8wicYAp — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 29, 2025

Trade Deal Hint With India

Trump said the US was preparing to move forward with a trade deal with India, adding that “five rounds of talks” had already taken place between the two nations. “Going to do a trade deal with India,” he said, indicating progress on the long-discussed bilateral trade pact.

The US has maintained a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports, while India has resisted US demands for wider market access for American grains and dairy products, citing the need to protect small farmers. The first phase of the proposed deal aims to address tariff barriers and restore trade balance between the two countries.

Trump Recalls Talks On India-Pakistan Ceasefire

During his address, Trump also recounted his conversations with Modi and Pakistani leaders earlier this year when the two neighbours engaged in military clashes. He claimed that Washington used “trade pressure” to help de-escalate tensions.

“I called Prime Minister Modi and said we can’t make a trade deal with you as you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing,” Trump said, claiming credit for brokering peace.

Trump said both sides later agreed to halt hostilities, adding that his administration used trade and tariffs “as tools for peace”. However, India has previously denied any third-party mediation in its engagements with Pakistan, maintaining that all discussions were bilateral.