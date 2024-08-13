Volkswagen's 'Fantastic Cars' Marred By 'Absolutely Terrible' Service: X User Complaints About Persistent Issues & Customer Service Woes Spark Debate; Netizens React

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Volkswagen, a brand renowned for its engineering excellence, is facing a storm of discontent with the company’s service centers. In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a user named Narayanan Hariharan echoed similar frustrations and wrote, "Yet another example of 'Volkswagen makes fantastic cars, but their service, including customer service, is absolutely terrible'."

"Don't buy VW and Skoda cars; save yourself from frustration and disappointment. It is just not worth it," he added.

A Tale of Two Frustrations

Anantkumar K S, a LinkedIn user, recently in the platform shared his harrowing experience with Volkswagen Madras KUN Ambattur Estate service center. According to him, his troubles began in January 2024 when he took his car in for service. What was initially a minor issue with the central locking system soon spiraled into a series of problems. Despite repeated visits that is seven in total, he added, each visit seemed to exacerbate the issue rather than resolve it.

He also added in LinkedIn post that each service visit resulted in drained fuel tanks and broken secondary keys. Despite raising the issue with video evidence and contacting Volkswagen directly, the problem persists, and the service center's response has been lackluster.

Narayanan Hariharan, echoing similar frustrations, shared his experience with Volkswagen Sundaram Motors Mount Road.

Screengrab of the lLinkedIn post |

Netizens Reaction

An X user responding to Hariharan post on the twitter wrote, "After all this, #volkswagenindia had the gumption to simply tweet 'we came to meet you at your residence' and comfortably ignored 'without prior notice'. Eyeopener...Will never ever buy a car from this group. Probably tag their global group to see if you get any traction."

Another user added, "If Indian companies can improve their services then they can easily achieve more and it's bit easier to improve services, it's all in the hands of employees and setting up SOP by management. Ideally management should walk through SOP before handing it out to employees."

But all I see on social media are these groups of "German" loyalists who twerk to Skoda/VW at every given opportunity while dissing Maruti Suzuki or Hyundai buyers.

Somewhere between 5 star ratings and panoramic sunroof, we forgot the importance of a robust service network. — Rahul Karmakar (@rogueulous) August 13, 2024