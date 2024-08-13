'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better

The hospitality industry is one of the most crucial facets of the global economy. This, as an industry, not only espouses the tourism business in said territory but also plays a role in building soft power and influence.

They Don't Get Hospitality

YouTuber Ishan Sharma, who recently went viral for his interaction with BharatPe founder on his platform, has emerged into the public domain again, this time with a comparison of Indian and American hotels and their 'hospitaility'.

My biggest culture shock - American Hotels



They just don't get hospitality.



Funny how they ask for tips but won't even give complementary water.



I stayed at 3 star, 4 star AND today 5 star hotel (Caesar's Palace)



Maybe I'm spoilt with Taj hotels in India.



But basic things… pic.twitter.com/RkB84F69R0 — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) August 12, 2024

Sharma took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dismay or disappointment with American hotels. He deemed American hotels to be his biggest culture shock. Sharma then goes on to say that they (Americans or American Hotels) do not get or understand hospitality.

Here, Sharma is referring to his experience with Caesar's Palace hotel in the United States.

Indian Hotels Better Than US

He drew a direct comparison to his exploits in Indian luxury hotels. He also particularly invokes Tata Group's Taj Hotels in India. He even highlighted that in his post, wherein he said, "Maybe I'm spoilt with Taj hotels in India."

According to Sharma, the most basic of all facilities and their availability were 'missing'. He derided the arrangements and said, "basic things like helping with luggage, being accommodating were missing."

Sharma also cites one particular instance and added, "I check in at 2am tired from the flight and asked for a glass of water, they say "it's $14.99 for a 200ml bottle you can buy it". His stay in all cost him around USD 200 or Rs 16,790 per night.

x

Sharma also accused the hotels of a lack of empathy and said he never expected this.

Interestingly, many X users who responded to the post also agreed with him. One of them said, "Indian hospitality standards are by far the highest, Indian brands must take this lead…we can be a global leader in this sector."

Another remarked, "Agreed, Indian hospitality is a notch above American. They have way less help and charge for everything they can."