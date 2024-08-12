Sensex & Nifty Close In Red; Markets Close With Granular Decline After Hindenburg Storm

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

In what appeared to be a day of trade that would be washed by the recent Hindenburg revelations, that accused the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch of impropriety, the markets have shed all the qualms to surge. However, the markets eventually closed in red with minor losses.

On Monday, August 12, the BSE Sensex decreased by 25.46 points or 0.03 per cent, ending the day at 79,680.45. Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped by 20.50 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 24,347.00.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in green. The index closed at 50,577.95, increasing by 93.45 or 0.19 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained an climbed back to the coveted 80K mark, before slumping to a low.

The Indian markets opened red on Monday, August 12, with Sensex at 79,458.12, down by 247.79 points, and Nifty at 24,284.85, down by 82.65 points.

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Infosys with gains of over 1 per cent. Voltas made mammoth gains of 10.40 per cent.

Losers: Amongst the losers, NTPC, Power Grid and Adani Ports made gains of over 1 per cent.

Major Adani shares continued to trade and closed in red

Asian Markets

The Asian markets recovered and continued with some momentum, as the indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.56 per cent or 193.85 points, tipping over the 35k mark, closing at 35,025.00.

Another Tokoy-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,434.21, gaining by 0.88 per cent or 21.60 points. Hang Seng also closed with a minor gain its numbers, closing with a rise of 0.13 per cent or 21.42 points, at 17,111.65.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite however ended the day's trade in Red. the index lost 0.14 per cent or 3.99 points of its value and closed at 2,858.20. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with gains of 1.15 per cent or 29.87 points, rising to 2,618.30.