Groww Parent’s Stock Falls 5 Per Cent As Lock-In Period Ends; 14.92 Crore Shares Hit Market

Mumbai, Dec 10: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of popular stockbroking platform Groww, slipped 5 per cent to touch an intra-day low of Rs 142 on the NSE in Wednesday’s trade.

The decline came as the supply of shares in the secondary market increased sharply after the one-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ended today.

14.92 Crore Shares Now Free For Trade

The lock-in expiry made around 14.92 crore equity shares, or nearly 2 per cent of the company’s total equity, available for trading. These shares belonged to investors who had bought into the company before its October 2025 listing.

What Is A Lock-In Period?

A lock-in period in an IPO is the time during which certain shareholders, such as promoters or early investors, are not allowed to sell their shares. This rule is meant to keep the stock stable in the early days of listing and to build confidence among new investors.

Once the lock-in ends, those restricted shares can enter the market, increasing liquidity, but also risking a fall in price if many shareholders choose to sell immediately.

Strong Listing In October

Groww’s parent company had delivered a stellar listing on October 12, debuting at Rs 131.3 per share -- a strong 31 per cent premium over the IPO price of Rs 100.

The stock surged further in the days that followed, hitting Rs 193.80 within five sessions and becoming one of 2025’s best-performing mainboard IPOs.

The company had raised Rs 6,632 crore through the IPO, which opened for subscription between November 4 and November 7.

The public issue received an enthusiastic response, getting subscribed more than 17 times, fuelled mainly by strong interest from institutional investors.

Market Performance Today

Around 3:15 p.m., the shares of the company were trading at Rs 145.84, dropped by Rs 3.61 or 2.42 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In last five days, the stock has delivered a negative return of Rs 3.40 or 2.27 per cent.

