Amazon Commits USD 35 Bn To Power India’s Digital Leap; Signals Renewed Faith In India

Mumbai: In a resounding vote of confidence in India’s growth story, global ecommerce titan Amazon on Wednesday announced a monumental commitment to invest more than USD35 billion across its businesses in the country by 2030, reinforcing its position as one of the nation’s most influential foreign investors.

'The fresh commitment builds on the nearly USD40 billion the company has already deployed over the past 15 years, spanning employee compensation, digital and physical infrastructure, and the development of a vibrant ecosystem of small enterprises and service partners,' a senior Amazon official told The FPJ Money.

Unveiled at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit in New Delhi, the investment roadmap centres on three strategic pillars—AI-powered digitisation, export expansion, and large-scale job creation—each aligned with India’s national priorities. Amazon said the new funds will accelerate digital transformation, strengthen logistics and data infrastructure, and support innovation at a scale matching India’s ambitions.

A Keystone Strategy Economic Impact Report released at the event revealed that Amazon’s cumulative investments have already established it as India’s largest foreign investor, the leading enabler of ecommerce exports, and one of the country’s biggest job creators. The company has digitised over 12 million small businesses, enabled USD20 billion in cumulative ecommerce exports, and supported 2.8 million jobs across technology, logistics, operations, and customer support in 2024.

Amazon’s investments have gone into building fulfilment centres, transportation networks, data centres, digital payments architecture, and advanced technology capabilities—creating infrastructure that supports both domestic commerce and global export competitiveness.

'We are humbled to have been part of India’s digital transformation journey over the past 15 years, with Amazon’s growth in India perfectly aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat,' said Amit Agarwal, Amazon’s senior vice president (Emerging Markets). 'We have invested at scale in building physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India to the world.'

With the new investment push, Amazon aims to support 3.8 million cumulative jobs by 2030 across its direct workforce and allied ecosystems such as packaging, manufacturing, logistics, and technology services. The company also pledged to expand India’s cumulative ecommerce exports to USD80 billion, powered by global demand for Indian goods and a thriving seller base.

Agarwal reiterated Amazon’s commitment to democratising access to artificial intelligence. 'We’re excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth as we bring the benefits of AI to students, entrepreneurs, and millions of small businesses. Our AI-led initiatives will play a transformative role in realising the government’s vision of 'AI for All,” he said.

As Amazon deepens its long-term commitment, India appears set for a new phase of export growth, digital expansion, and employment generation-powered by one of the world’s largest and most ambitious technology investors.