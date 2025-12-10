Kotak Securities 2026 Market Outlook, Equities Set To Shine While Gold Remains A Safe Haven

Optimism for Indian Markets Amid Global Volatility. |

Mumbai: Kotak Securities Ltd ('Kotak Neo') released its Market Outlook 2026, highlighting optimism for Indian equities and commodities despite uncertainties in the global economy. The report covers macroeconomic trends, sector opportunities, and commodity forecasts, guiding investors on what to watch in the year ahead.

Shripal Shah, MD & CEO of Kotak Securities, said that India continues to be a growth beacon amid global turbulence. He highlighted that equities are expected to remain strong due to solid earnings growth and policy support, while gold will continue to act as a safe-haven asset. He also pointed out that increasing participation from young investors is expected to deepen market engagement and support wealth creation.

Equities Outlook: Growth and Resilience

Indian equities rebounded in 2025 after a 17 percent drawdown from September 2024 highs, with the Nifty 50 reaching a new all-time high by year-end. Large-cap stocks led the gains, while mid-caps and small-caps lagged. Sectors such as automobiles, banks, and metals performed well, whereas IT and FMCG were weaker. Domestic investors helped cushion foreign portfolio investor outflows, reflecting confidence in the Indian equity market.

The report projects Nifty earnings to grow 17.6 percent in FY27 and 14.8 percent in FY28, with targets ranging from a base case of 29,120 to a bull case of 32,032 and a bear case of 26,208. Preferred sectors for 2026 include BFSI, technology, healthcare, and hospitality.

Commodities Outlook: Gold to Hold Its Shine

Gold had a strong 2025, surging over 55 percent globally and 60 percent in India due to macro uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and a weaker rupee. Silver also performed well with 100 percent gains, while crude oil prices fell 19 percent amid surplus supply. Base metals like copper and aluminum remain supported by structural demand, electrification trends, and supply constraints, though volatility is expected to continue.

Opportunities for Investors

Kotak Securities emphasizes that despite global uncertainties, India’s markets remain resilient, offering opportunities in equities and commodities. With rising investor participation and strong sector fundamentals, disciplined investment strategies focused on quality and export-oriented sectors are expected to create long-term wealth.