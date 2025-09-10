Stop Dreaming About That iPhone, Instead Look At This Stock For Sweet Gains

iPhone 17 range | @ApplesClub/ X (formerly Twitter)

Who's not heard of the latest iPhone. It's here. Bookings are on way. The serpentine queues are well, almost here. And the WhatsApp and social-chatter (read kidney jokes) have started pouring in.

But, to the slightly practical peeps out there, delaying that iPhone purchase, maybe just for a one, could be a wise choice.

That money invested in stocks, even for a day, could help make cool gains.

In fact, instead of eyeing the iPhone 17 base variant, investing in this particular stock could help one net a cool ₹6,000.

The reported price of the iPhone 17, the base variant, was estimated at ₹82,900. Delaying this purchase to invest stocks of Oracle Financial Services could have made one a sweet ₹6,000.

Stocks of Oracle Financial Services, the Indian Subsidiary of Oracle Corporation surged by over 10% in trade on Wednesday.

For ₹82,900 (the price of the base variant of the iPhone 17), one could have purchased 8 shares, helping net a cool gain of ₹7093.2. Deducting taxes and brokerage charges would leave ₹6 to 6.5 thousand within one-trading session.

Why are stocks of Oracle Soaring?

A day ago, stocks of Oracle were in the news in India after reports of the company announcing job-cuts. However, Oracle Corporation has witnessed positive business numbers. Analysts too expressed bullishness about Cloud offerings helping this stock soar to such heights that Larry Ellison, its Co-Founder saw his personal wealth soar by $101 billion.

Globally, investors have opened up to investments in cloud businesses and thereby the cloud sector is witnessing a valuation jump.

Disclaimer: This article is solely for educational purposes.