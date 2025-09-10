Indian Millennials Are Different From APAC Ones, They Prefer Family Trips

Image of a Millennial for representative purposes. | File Photo

Indian millennials are focusing on family getaways, while Gen Z is redefining group travel by including parents, partners, and friends, shifting traditional group travel dynamics, a report said on Wednesday.

With 62 percent of Indian millennials choosing to travel with their immediate family, above the Asia-Pacific (APAC) average of 53 percent, the modern Indian holiday is becoming more about connection than just the destination, according to Travel Trends 2025 research report by online travel and related services provider Booking.com.

The report surveyed adults who took a leisure trip with an overnight stay in the last 12 months, plan to travel in 2025, and are involved in trip planning. The sample size comprises 32,106 respondents across 32 markets surveyed in January 2025, including 1,800 from India.

It also revealed that a majority of Indian travelers are willing to cover trip costs for their loved ones.

Over 89 percent of millennials and 88 percent of Gen Z are willing to pay for a partner's, parent's trip or their children's trip, the report added.

Around 83 percent of Gen Z are willing to pay for friends' holidays, compared to 75 percent of millennials and 58 percent of Gen X.

It also found that 92 percent of Gen Z parents have paid for vacations (fully/partly) for their family, ahead of millennials (84 percent), Gen X (71 percent) and Baby Boomers (66 percent).

Baby Boomers are people born between 1946 and 1964, Gen X are those born between 1965 and 1980, millennials are those born approximately between 1981 and 1996 and include people born from the late 1990s to the early 2010s. Gen Z (Generation Z) refers to individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

The report further revealed that while Indian travelers across generations are showing a rising appetite for travel spend compared to their APAC counterparts, they remain sharply mindful of value and budgeting.

Around 42 percent of millennials and 89 percent of Gen Z in India plan to spend more on travel this year, above the 24 percent APAC average, while 35 percent of Gen X expect to increase travel spend, which is more than double the 15 percent of the APAC average.

However, 82 percent of Gen Z and 88 percent of millennials said travel is a priority, but they are careful to find the best options within their budget, according to the report.

Meanwhile, millennials (77 percent) and Gen Z (70 percent) believe taking multiple short trips is a smarter use of budget than one long holiday, reflecting a desire for more frequent getaways.

"Today's Indian traveler is driven by a desire for meaningful connection. They are balancing the thrill of discovery with the comfort of companionship. Travel is more than just about reaching a destination; it's about investing in memories with your loved ones, something that is reflected across all generations," Booking.com Regional Manager, South Asia, Santosh Kumar said.

