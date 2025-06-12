Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde & Other Leaders Express Shock

Mumbai: An Air India passenger aircraft carrying 242 individuals, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting swift responses from political leaders.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his distress over the tragedy in a post on X, stating, "Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. Praying for everyone’s safety."
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also responded with a heartfelt message on X. He wrote, "The horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad is very shocking. I pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this accident. The Gujarat administration is carrying out a massive rescue operation and the surviving passengers of the plane are being safely evacuated. It is also expected that there will be a huge loss of life in this accident. I pray to God that the injured in this terrible accident recover at the earliest."
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed deep sorrow following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a tweet, he stated, "Shocked, saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety of survivors and for the families of everyone on that plane. Let’s hope and pray for them all."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar also shared his grief over the disaster. In his post, he remarked, "It is also very sad to hear that there has been a huge loss of life in this accident."
Horrifying Visuals Of the Air India plane crash incident at Ahmedabad
Horrifying visuals have surfaced from the scene, showing a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashing near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon. The footage captures the moment the aircraft erupted in flames upon impact.
The aircraft reportedly had around 200 passengers on board at the time of the crash. Early estimates suggest over 100 people may have lost their lives, though no official confirmation of the death toll has been provided yet.