Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde & Other Leaders Express Shock | File

Mumbai: An Air India passenger aircraft carrying 242 individuals, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, prompting swift responses from political leaders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his distress over the tragedy in a post on X, stating, "Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also responded with a heartfelt message on X. He wrote, "The horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad is very shocking. I pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this accident. The Gujarat administration is carrying out a massive rescue operation and the surviving passengers of the plane are being safely evacuated. It is also expected that there will be a huge loss of life in this accident. I pray to God that the injured in this terrible accident recover at the earliest."

The news of the horrific Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad is absolutely devastating.



My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who are affected by this tragedy. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 12, 2025

Shocked, saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for safety of survivors and for the families of everyone on that plane.



Let’s hope and pray for them all. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 12, 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed deep sorrow following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a tweet, he stated, "Shocked, saddened to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety of survivors and for the families of everyone on that plane. Let’s hope and pray for them all."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar also shared his grief over the disaster. In his post, he remarked, "It is also very sad to hear that there has been a huge loss of life in this accident."

गुजरातच्या अहमदाबाद येथे एअर इंडियाचं प्रवासी विमान कोसळल्याची घटना मन हेलावून टाकणारी आहे. या दुर्घटनेत मोठी जीवितहानी झाल्याचं देखील कळतंय, हे अतिशय दुःखद आहे. अपघातग्रस्त जखमी प्रवाशांवर उपचार करणाऱ्या व घटनास्थळी मदतकार्यासाठी काम करणाऱ्या यंत्रणांना बळ मिळो आणि जखमींच्या… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 12, 2025

Horrifying Visuals Of the Air India plane crash incident at Ahmedabad

#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site



Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people… pic.twitter.com/zn3ZMsJjCi — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Horrifying visuals have surfaced from the scene, showing a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashing near Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday afternoon. The footage captures the moment the aircraft erupted in flames upon impact.

The aircraft reportedly had around 200 passengers on board at the time of the crash. Early estimates suggest over 100 people may have lost their lives, though no official confirmation of the death toll has been provided yet.