Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Flight Operations At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport Temporarily Suspended (screengrab) | X

After the Air India plane crash incident, all flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad are temporarily suspended. “All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice,” SVPIA Spokesperson said as reported by ANI.

An Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashed shortly after take-off from the airport at 1:40 pm on Thursday.

As a result of Air India plane crash incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice: SVPIA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/yjuQ9IlIXP — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

According to reports, Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a medical college hostel. After the crash, an envelope of black smoke engulfed the area. The reason for the crash is not yet known. Reports even claimed that former Gujarat Vijay Rupani was on the flight.

A rescue operation is currently underway. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the plane crash site. A total of three more teams are being moved from Vadodara, said NDRF as reported by ANI.