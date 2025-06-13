Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 10 Residents From Maharashtra Perish In Air India Accident, Including 4 Crew Members From Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171) was en route to London when it crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Out of the 242 people on board, only one survived.

At least 10 individuals, primarily crew members, from Maharashtra were victims of the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. Cabin crew Deepak Pathak, from Badlapur, had recently spoken to his mother before the flight. He had been with Air India for 11 years, reflecting the local impact of this disaster. The deceased included Captain Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal and co-pilot Clive Kunder, both based in Mumbai.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims From Maharashtra

Another crew member, Maithili Patil (23), was a resident of the Nhava village in Navi Mumbai. Patil joined Air India two years ago, and her father, Moreshwar Patil, is a labour contractor with ONGC. Patil had spoken to her father before her flight to London and promised to call him once she reached the city, a former sarpanch of Nhava said.

Aparna Mahadik (43), another crew member, was a resident of Goregaon in the western suburbs, and her husband also works with Air India as a crew member. She was a relative of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.

Roshni Rajendra Songhare and Saineeta Chakravarti, both crew members, hailed from Dombivli and Juhu Koliwada, respectively. Songhare was also a travel influencer with more than 54,000 followers on Instagram.The victims also included Mahadev Pawar (68) and his wife Asha (60), who hailed from Hatid village in Sangola of Solapur district.

The Pawars had left Sangola and settled in Gujarat 15 years ago, and they were heading to London to visit their son. One of the passengers, Yasha Kamdar Modha (32), was the daughter of Nagpur businessman Manish Kamdar. She was travelling to London with her son Rudra and mother-in-law Rakshaben, and all three perished in the crash.