Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Launches Help Centres In Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat And London Airports For Kins Of Victims | File

Ahmedabad: Air India announced on Friday that it has established support centers at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick (London) airports for the family and friends of the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Air India stated that these centres are helping family members travel to Ahmedabad.

According to the airline's statement, assistance centres for friends and relatives have been established at the four airports to support and address the needs of families and loved ones of passengers on flight AI171.

Air India has established Friends & Relatives Assistance Centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick airports to assist and support the families and loved ones of those flying on flight AI171. A total of 241 individuals on the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, were reported dead in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed after midnight on Friday.

In a post on X on Friday, Air India stated that these centers aid family members traveling to Ahmedabad and provide essential support during this period.

Additionally, Air India has established a specific helpline number for passengers:

For calls made within India: 1800 5691 444 For international calls: +91 8062779200

Air India has verified that flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, went down on 12 June 2025, shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The plane, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members, smashed into a medical college complex and ignited, leading to 241 deaths among the 242 people on board. Among the deceased, there are 169 citizens from India, 53 from Britain, 7 from Portugal, and 1 from Canada.

The only survivor, a British citizen of Indian descent, Ramesh Vishwakumar, is undergoing medical care in a hospital. Air India expresses its sympathies to the families of the victims and is prioritizing assistance to those impacted. The airline is fully cooperating with the current investigations and has sent caregivers to offer support in Ahmedabad.