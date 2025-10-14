'Agniveer, Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle Had No Terror Links': Mumbai Police

Terrorist Angle Ruled Out From Agniveer and His Brother Who Stole INSAS Rifle From Navy Nagar | File Image

Mumbai Police Crime Branch has ruled out any Maoist or terrorist connection in the case involving an Agniveer from Telangana and his brother, who stole an INSAS rifle and two magazines containing 40 live rounds from a naval sentry at Colaba's New Navy Nagar last month.

Arrests and Recovery

The accused, Agniveer Rakesh Dubbula, 22, and his brother Umesh Dubbula, 25, were arrested from their native village, Elakapalli, in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district. Police recovered the stolen rifle and ammunition from them.

Motive Behind the Theft

According to officials, the theft was motivated by personal reasons, not terrorism. The brothers allegedly wanted the weapon for self-protection in their Maoist-affected village and to extort money from local residents. A chargesheet is expected to be filed soon.

Details of the Theft

Investigations revealed that Rakesh, who joined the Indian Navy in 2023, was posted at Mumbai before being transferred to Kochi. His brother Umesh, who runs a ration shop in Adilabad, is suspected to have indirect Maoist links through illicit liquor trade and had persuaded Rakesh to steal the weapon.

On September 6, Rakesh tricked sentry Alok Singh into handing over duty, then threw the rifle and magazines over the compound wall to his brother. They fled to Telangana via Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

Security Response

Although terror and Maoist links were ruled out, Alok Singh remains under investigation and removed from key duties. The Navy conducted security audits and drills at New Navy Nagar to strengthen safeguards.