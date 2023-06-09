After Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Receives Death Threats; Audio Surfaces

Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut has received death threats, stated MLA and his brother Sunil Raut on Friday. He said that he and Sanjay Raut have been receiveing threat calls since Thursday. This comes after reports of Sharad Pawar receiving death threats came to the fore.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sunil Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut and I have received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident."

Reports cited the caller threatening that Sanjay Raut should stop his "morning bhonga" [morning press interactions] or he will be shot at. The caller further said that he will shoot both brothers in a month and send them both to the crematorium.

Local reports quoted Sunil Raut saying that the government is not serious about this and also stated that the case pertaining to threats to Sharad Pawar will also not be taken seriously.

Audio Surfaces

The audio clip of the threat call has been going viral on social media. Shilpa Bodkhe, who claims to be spokesperson of Shiv Sena, shared a video with the audio clipping of the call. She hailed his brother and wrote, "Sunil Raut ji replied in his own language to the person who threatened to kill Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut."

Threat to Sharad Pawar

NCP President Sharad Pawar has also been threatened with death. Sharad Pawar has been threatened on Twitter that 'soon you will be Dabholkar'. After this Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule met the Mumbai Police Commissioner along with a delegation of party leaders.

A Facebook user Narmadabai stated that Pawar will meet the same fate as activist Narendra Dabholkar. Dabholkar was shot dead by assailants when he was out for a morning walk.

