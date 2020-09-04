After NCP, Sena, even BJP lashes out at Kangana for PoK remarks

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to have sparked controversy with her PoK remark.
Her remark has earned backlash from politicians for defaming Maharashtra and Mumbai.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh said that Bollywood actress Kanagana Ranaut had no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai after she compared the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The actress hit back at the Home Minister and said that "How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable." She tweeted, "Kangana has no right to stay in Mumbai, we will make sure she can’t enter Mumbai, we will beat her to death with stones and rods just how we lynched Palghar Sadhus. How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, too, said that the actress is trying to insult Maharashtra. "There must be any political party or power centre which is supporting her that is why she is speaking like this. A conspiracy is being hatched to malign the image of Mumbai & Mumbai Police, " the leader added.
Now, BJP leader Ashish Shelar too slammed the actress for her POK remarks and said that "The BJP does not agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said about Maharashtra and Mumbai."
The BJP leader said that "We are clear in our position. Kangana Ranaut shouldn't try to teach Mumbai, Maharashtra and its people how to behave."
He also requested Sanjay Raut to try and refrain from attacking BJP and misdirect the probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Ranaut had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons after, BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.
Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking protection for Kangana who is ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.
Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”
Sanjay Raut slammed Ranaut's statements in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.
"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.
Reacting to the same, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”
