Promoted yourself from PoK to Taliban: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Anil Deshmukh

On Friday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Bollywood actress Kanagana Ranaut had no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai after she compared the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)
The Free Press Journal reported this earlier and responding to a tweet, the actress said that "How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable." She tweeted, "Kangana has no right to stay in Mumbai, we will make sure she can’t enter Mumbai, we will beat her to death with stones and rods just how we lynched Palghar Sadhus. How you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable."
The Queen actress says that the Home Minister is taking calls on her democratic rights. "From POK to Taliban in one day," she said.
The actress has been calling out several filmmakers, producers from the industry for nepotism, and Sushant Singh Rajput's cause of death even as Mumbai Police and other investigation agency are probing the case.
Well, it is does not end here. Now, it seems that she is just assuming things. She said, "If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want #CBIForPalghar #CBIForPalgharLynching"
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the actress is trying to insult Maharashtra. "There must be any political party or power centre which is supporting her that is why she is speaking like this. A conspiracy is being hatched to malign the image of Mumbai & Mumbai Police, " the leader added.
Couple days ago, Ranaut had tweeted that she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than mafia goons after, BJP MLA Ram Kadam batted for her safety.
Kadam in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking protection for Kangana who is ready to expose the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.
Reacting to the same, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for your concern sir, I am actually more scared of Mumbai police now than movie mafia goons, in Mumbai I would need security either from HP government or directly from the Centre, No Mumbai police please.”
Sanjay Raut slammed Ranaut's statements in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana' and wrote that her 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.
"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.
Reacting to the same, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”
