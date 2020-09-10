After Kangana Ranaut, BMC issues show-cause notice to fashion designer Manish Malhotra over Mumbai office

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, there are four violations which include – change of use from residential to commercial, erections of partitions/cabins on the first floor, two structures, cement sheet on second floor terrace and construction of a shed with steel angles.

If Malhotra fails to provide a satisfactory response in seven days, the illegal portions could be razed, while the designer will be prosecuted under Section 475A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act.

Meanwhile, Malhotra’s spokesperson said, that there was no irregularity and that the office “has been in the same condition for the past 15 years. If there are any concerns raised by the BMC, we will cooperate with them and address those.”

In a parallel development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Kangana Ranaut’s property.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.