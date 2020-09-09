Not just Kangana Ranaut, here are 11 other B-town celebs who felt the wrath of BMC

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process.
"We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told PTI.
He said the high court is likely to take up the plea for hearing during the course of the day.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut, a civic official said.
Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC.
It’s not just Kangana, who has faced the wrath of BMC. Here are other B-town celebs who had a brush with the civic body.
Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma stormed a controversy in 2017 with his tweet alleging that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by an official of the BMC. The BMC later claimed that Sharma had flouted norms not only in his Versova office building but also at his apartment in suburban Goregaon.
The Bombay High Court stayed the FIR against Sharma and also directed the BMC to give a personal hearing and resolve the dispute.
The BMC told the High Court that it has withdrawn all litigations against Sharma.
RJ Malishka
RJ Malishka headlined in 2017 for her parody song “Sonu, Tula BMC var Bharosa Nai Ka?" which grabbed eyeballs on social media, which talked about the potholes on Mumbai roads during the rains and how the municipal corporation did not pay heed to them.
The BMC countered this move by sending a notice to the RJ's mother for breeding mosquitoes.
Shiv Sena also wrote a letter to the then BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta to file a defamation case of Rs 500 crores on Malishka and her radio station.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira spotted at the AntiGravity Club, an upmarket Bandra gym amid the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.
The BMC sealed the gym and reportedly reprimanded the owner and the actor, in written, for violation of a government-issued health advisory and posing risk to public safety.
Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla
In 2015, BMC had served notices to Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and singer Amit Kishore Ganguli for not taking steps to prevent mosquito-breeding in their residential premises.
The following year, Sushmita Sen and Shahid Kapoor also received a similar notice for failing to prevent breeding of dengue-causing mosquito at their residence.
Shah Rukh Khan
In 2015, the BMC officials and police reached near film actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’ at Bandra West to demolish the parking ramp outside his abode.
The order followed a letter by BJP MP from Mumbai north-central Poonam Mahajan stated the actor uses this ramp, to greet his fans and park his vanity van, adding that it had become a nuisance, leading to traffic chaos and causes inconvenience to the neighbours.
Arjun Kapoor
In 2017, BMC demolished Arjun Kapoor’s terrace in Juhu, which had a make-shift gym. The civic body had issued a notice to the actor encroaching on the terrace by constructing a 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission.
Rishi Kapoor
Late actor Rishi Kapoor was issued a show cause notice by the BMC in 2017 for allegedly violating its permission to trim branches of a banyan tree inside his Krishna Raj bungalow at Bandra’s Pali Hill.
Kapoor had been given permission to trim six branches of the tree, but the civic body found that it had been reduced to its trunk.
Priyanka Chopra
In 2018, Priyanka Chopra was stamped down with a notice by the BMC for unauthorised construction at commercial premise which was rented out at Oshiwara in Andheri (West).
BMC officials said that they have received five complaints from people who visited the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon. In their complaint, they alleged illegal alterations in the spa, including putting in an unauthorised mezzanine floor. They also found infringements while checking the adjoining premise, which is used as an office by the Chopra family, at Vastu Precinct building.
Anushka Sharma
In 2017, BMC sent a notice to Anushka Sharma for installing an illegal electric junction box in the common passage area of her building resides at Badrinath Tower at Versova at Andheri without pursuing any permission.
Denying the allegation, a spokesperson of the actress said, “There is nothing illegal about any construction or installation.”
With inputs from Agencies