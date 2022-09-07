'Adore you': Supriya Sule shares throwback Instagram post with Cryus Mistry

Supriya Sule with Cryus Mistry | Instagram

Maharashtra MP and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, shared previously captured moments with Cryus Mistry. Taking to Instagram, she wrote in regard to the business tycoon, "Adore you..Still can’t believe it. We will forever miss you. Rest in peace Cyrus."

Check post:

Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident at Palghar, on Sunday, while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. After the business tycoon's Mercedes car hit a divider, two of the four seated was reportedly dead.

Mistry was accompanied by three family friends - Darius and his wife Anahita, Jehangir Pandole. It was Anahita, a doctor by profession, who was on the wheels. While, Mistry and Jehangir lost lives to the mishap, Darius Pandole and his wife Anahita were admitted to a hospital in Vapi having suffered injuries.