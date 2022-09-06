Amul pays tribute to 'Dynamic Businessman' Cyrus Mistry with a creative poster

Amul

Cyrus Mistry was an Indian businessman and served as chairman of the Tata Group from 2012-2016. He was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified conglomerate that had begun with a construction company started by Pallonji Mistry’s grandfather in the 19th century.

The billionaire died on Sunday in a horrific car accident. Amul gave Mistry a heartfelt tribute by posting an animated picture of him on Instagram. In the photo, Amul wrote, “He still had miles to go."

The image was posted with the caption, #Amul Topical: Tribute to a dynamic businessman...

The poster shows two images of the industrialist: one can be seen standing at the podium, addressing the audience and the other waving at the audience with a folder.

Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat with Darius Pandole, former independent director in Tata Group, his wife Anahita Pandole and brother Jahangir Pandole. Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius survived the accident, but Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole succumbed to their injuries. Reportedly, the car was being driven by Anahita Pandole, and the accident occurred because she tried to overtake another car from the wrong side. Both Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were not wearing seatbelts.

Earlier, too Amul offered its tribute to the following personalities with similar creative posters. Check them below:

