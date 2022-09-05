Darius Pandole | Linkedin

Cyrus Mistry, the former Chairman of Tata Sons, died in a road accident at Palghar while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. After the business tycoon's Mercedes car hit a divider, two of the four seated was reportedly dead.

Mistry was accompanied by three family friends - Darius and his wife Anahita, Jehangir Pandole. It was Anahita, a doctor by profession, who was on the wheels. While, Mistry and Jehangir lost lives to the mishap, Darius Pandole and his wife Anahita were admitted to a hospital in Vapi having suffered injuries.

Who is Darius Pandole?

One of the survivors from Cyrus Mistry's car accident at Palghar, Darius Pandole, is the MD and CEO of Private Equity JM Financial Ltd and co-founder Indasia Fund Advisors Pvt Ltd. Darius happens to be the board of Mahindra Logistics, Fairchem Organics Ltd along others.

He served as an Independent Director at the Board of Directors of Tata Global Beverages Ltd from mid- 2012 to December 2016.

The industrialist has received his professional education from top universities across the world such as Harvard and University of Chicago. He completed his studies with an MBA in Finance and Marketing, which was backed by earlier done BA in Economics.

Just a day ago, probably hours before the accident, he reacted over a Linkedin post, being an active social media user, and congratulated a senior executive into finances - identified as Florian Kohler - over a job update.