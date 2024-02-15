 Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Accused Mauris Noronha's Personal Assistant Mehul Parekh & Another Person Were Present During Shooting
According to the Crime Branch official, Noronha's PA Mehul Parekh and one Rohit Sahu were also present at the scene when the crime was committed.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Mauris Noronha (left) with Abhishek Ghosalkar (right) |

The personal assistant of Mauris Noronha and another person were present at the spot here when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was fatally shot during a Facebook Live session, a police official said on Thursday.

Noronha used his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's authorised firearm to perpetrate the killing of Ghosalkar (40), a former corporator, inside his office at IC Colony in Borivali, Mumbai, on February 8, prior to taking his own life, as per police reports.

Both Parikh and Sahu were detained that day as the duo was captured by CCTV cameras installed outside Noronha's office. "We are trying to ascertain if they had any role to play in the matter," said the official.

Noronha's bodyguard in judicial custody

The police have so far arrested Noronha's bodyguard Mishra under the Arms Act for providing a weapon to an individual without confirming his or her legal entitlement to possess it. He is at present in judicial custody.

Noronha, also known as Mauris 'Bhai' in his vicinity, fired five bullets in the direction of Ghosalkar of which three hit the ex-corporator, resulting in his death.

Political rivalry angle being investigated

Police are also looking into a political rivalry angle between Ghosalkar and Noronha, who harboured his own political ambitions.

The Crime Branch, which was entrusted with the case, has recorded statements of over 50 individuals so far, he said.

Investigations unveiled Noronha's distress following Ghosalkar's report to the US embassy about an alleged rape case registered against Noronha at the MHB police station leading to the cancellation of his visa.

Noronha's prior arrest

Noronha had also been arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after his return from the US and had to spend 84 days behind bars before getting bail.

Upon his release, Noronha had frequently expressed his intent to seek revenge against Ghosalkar, as per earlier police statements. Citing Noronha's internet browsing history, the Crime Branch had said earlier that he learnt firearm handling techniques from YouTube and Mishra.

Initially attempting to gain Ghosalkar's trust by aiding his political campaign, Noronha and Ghosalkar planned a Facebook Live session on February 8 to reconcile, during which the fatal incident unfolded at Noronha's office.

