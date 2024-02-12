Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Assailant Noronha's Bodyguard Amarendra Mishra To Move HC Against FIR

Bombay High Court | File

The lawyer of Amrendra Mishra, who was booked in the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case, said that they will soon approach the High Court to quash the FIR. Mishra, 44, who worked as bodyguard for Mauris Noronha, was charged with murder after his employer allegedly recently killed Ghosalkar during a Facebook live, and shot himself later.

Crime Branch brought accused to his house and searched it

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch on Sunday brought the accused to his house and searched it, but no evidence was found. According to sources, the cops also summoned a few acquaintances of Noronha. Mishra, who was hired three months ago, was arrested on the ground that the weapon used in the murder-cum-suicide case belonged to him.

His lawyer Shambhu Jha said, “Upon a bare perusal of the FIR and remand application, there is no element of the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) against Mishra. Due to political hype and the sensitivity of the matter, the police have slapped the irrelevant section 302. Apart from the provisions of the Arms Act, no other offences can be made.” The entire matter was clear in the video footage of the incident. The police are deliberately making him a scapegoat, averred lawyer Jha.

On Saturday, a metropolitan magistrate court remanded Mishra into police custody till February 13.