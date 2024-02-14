Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard Amarendra Mishra Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Amarendra Mishra | FPJ

Mumbai: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted Amrendra Mishra 14 days’ judicial custody in the Ghosalkar murder-cum-suicide case on Tuesday. Mishra was a bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, who allegedly killed Ghosalkar former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live event and then turned the gun on himself.

Crime Branch Sought Mishra's Custody

Mishra was produced before the 37th MM Esplanade Court at about 1.20pm. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch sought further police custody on the grounds of investigations to discover the conspiracy, whether he was a beneficiary, whether he has been involved in any kind of similar crimes in the past, and in the process of finding the authenticity of the arms licence issued by UP authority.

Mishra's Lawyer Opposed Police Custody

Mishra’s advocate opposed the police custody, arguing that he had shared whatever information that he had. Whatever recovery was necessary, such as keys of drawers, firearm licence, mobile phone, etc, had already been done. Now further investigation can be done without custody of the accused, he said.

Mishra To Move HC

The lawyer of Amrendra Mishra, who was booked in the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case, earlier this week said that they will soon approach the High Court to quash the FIR.

Mishra, 44, who worked as bodyguard for Mauris Noronha, was charged with murder after his employer allegedly recently killed Ghosalkar during a Facebook live, and shot himself later.