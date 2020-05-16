Mumbai: After, Dharavi, Madanpura, Worli Koliwada and Antop hill, Kurla is rapidly becoming a nightmare for BMC officials. Part of L ward that comprises of Sakinaka, Chandivali and a tiny part of Powai apart from Kurla has recorded over 900 cases as on May 15.
The civic officials have often complained of non-cooperation from slum dwellers when it comes to social distancing.
The ward which had 371 cases till April 25 has recorded a spike in the number of cases by over 40 per cent in just 20 days. “We are identifying symptomatic and suspected cases in slums and shifting them to quarantine centres as much as possible.
We have formed teams of civic medical officials, police, local representatives, and NGO workers, and deployed them in containment zones for strict observation of social distancing," Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward Manish Valunju told the Free Press Journal.
Meanwhile, to contain the spread of the virus, civic officials have started declaring larger containment zones by combining multiple clusters.
In one such big move, the ward officials have sealed 400-year-old Kurla village. With seven Covid-19 positive cases reported over last one week, BMC has sealed the entire Kurla Gaothan, also known as Kurla village.
With a population of 5,000, the area has become one of the biggest containment zones in the city, said Valanju. According to the data, the L ward or Kurla, which is a largely crowded area, has 233 containment zones, of which 193or83%arecongestedareas.
“We have now sealed Kurla gao than completely. Now, our medical team will commence door-to-door surveys and screen residents for Covid-19 like symptoms,” Valunje said. The Lward, a Covid-19 hotspot, has recorded more than 900 positive cases.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)