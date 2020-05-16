Mumbai: After, Dharavi, Madanpura, Worli Koliwada and Antop hill, Kurla is rapidly becoming a nightmare for BMC officials. Part of L ward that comprises of Sakinaka, Chandivali and a tiny part of Powai apart from Kurla has recorded over 900 cases as on May 15.

The civic officials have often complained of non-cooperation from slum dwellers when it comes to social distancing.

The ward which had 371 cases till April 25 has recorded a spike in the number of cases by over 40 per cent in just 20 days. “We are identifying symptomatic and suspected cases in slums and shifting them to quarantine centres as much as possible.

We have formed teams of civic medical officials, police, local representatives, and NGO workers, and deployed them in containment zones for strict observation of social distancing," Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward Manish Valunju told the Free Press Journal.