Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 68-Year-Old Prabhadevi Retired Woman Banker Duped Of ₹6.24 Lakh Through Fake ‘Bachat App’ Scam; Case Registered

Mumbai cyber fraud case surfaces after a retired banker loses Rs 6.24 lakh to scammers using a fake mobile application | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 23: Cyber fraudsters have cheated a 68-year-old retired woman banker from Prabhadevi of Rs 6.24 lakh by luring her into downloading a fake mobile application posing as a “Bachat App”. The Dadar police have registered a case against unknown persons and initiated an investigation.

Victim’s Background And Bank Accounts

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sandhya Rajan Kamat, 68, a resident of P. Balu Marg, Prabhadevi, lives with her family. She is a retired Union Bank of India employee, while her husband is retired from a pharmaceutical company. The couple hold two savings accounts and a separate pension account at the Union Bank of India’s Prabhadevi branch.

Failed Tata Sky Recharge Triggers Chain Of Events

The incident began on December 12 when Kamat attempted to recharge her Tata Sky subscription, which was due to expire. She made a payment of Rs 504 via Google Pay, but the recharge was unsuccessful.

After contacting Tata Sky customer care, she was informed that no payment had been received. The next day, she attempted the recharge again using Google Pay, but it failed once more.

Fraudster Poses As Google Pay Representative

Subsequently, Kamat searched online for a Google Pay toll-free number and called it. The person on the other end claimed to be a Google Pay representative and said he would contact her via WhatsApp. He then made a WhatsApp video call and told her that her Google Pay was not working, advising her to download Paytm instead.

Fake ‘Bachat App’ Used To Drain Accounts

During the interaction, the fraudster gained access to her mobile phone and asked for her bank account details. He then instructed her to download an application named “Bachat App”. After following his instructions, cyber criminals siphoned off a total of Rs 6,24,947 from all three of her bank accounts.

Also Watch:

Police Action And Investigation Underway

Realising she had been cheated, Kamat immediately contacted the cybercrime helpline number 1930 and later lodged a complaint at the Dadar police station.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act against unknown mobile number holders.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/